Judge Cannon Enters a Minute Order
Today, Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida finally ruled on the special counsel’s request to hold Garcia hearings to resolve potential conflicts of interest the lawyers for Trump’s two co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago case may have, based on their representation of other witnesses. As we noted last night, Judge Cannon had still not ru…
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