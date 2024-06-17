The Week Ahead
June 16, 2024
Lots of the legal focus this week will be devoted to Friday, when Judge Aileen Cannon hears arguments about the constitutionality of the special counsel regulations Attorney General Merrick Garland used to appoint Jack Smith to oversee the Trump prosecutions. In the classified documents case in Florida, Trump argues that because those regulations are u…
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