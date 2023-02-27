The Week Ahead
February 26, 2023
We’re officially on Georgia-watch. There’s a new regular grand jury, the type that indicts cases, showing up to work in Fulton County this week. So it’s entirely possible that this could be the week to expect the world to turn upside down. There’s usually no advance warning to the public of a grand jury indictment, because of the secrecy that shrouds th…
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