The Week Ahead
Year's End December 31, 2023
It’s hard to believe that we’re at the end of 2023, a year where so much happened. After the early years of shock over Donald Trump’s anti-democratic behavior, followed by anguish over whether anyone—other than voters who performed magnificently at the polls in 2020—would try to hold him accountable, 2023 was the year when he was finally indicted. Not j…
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