The Week Ahead
August 29, 2022
The week is only just starting, but I’m already looking ahead to Thursday, when a federal judge in South Florida will hold a hearing on the rather unusual case former President Trump has brought before the court. Trump filed a request for a special master to review the documents the government seized at Mar-a-Lago (MAL). Trump also seems to be challengi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.