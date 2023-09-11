The Week Ahead
September 10, 2023
Monday marks the twenty-second anniversary of 9/11. The three-year-old who sat on my lap and pointed tearfully, not fully understanding, to “my people, my buildings,” on the computer monitor in front of us just turned 25. Although she still remembers, many of my law students are now young enough that they have no memory of that day. Nor does my youngest…
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