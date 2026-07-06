Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Corrie L's avatar
Corrie L
Jul 6

Thank you, Joyce, for your always clear helpful summaries and insights about the latest legal issues! Grateful for your past and present service. And your chicken and pup pics and occasional videos are like sunshine 😊

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Jason Orcamoon's avatar
Jason Orcamoon
Jul 6

Stay alert everyone! For instance: does anyone think the SCOTUS win on counting mail-in ballots post marked by election day will slow down the Epstein administration? My personal observations and experience says they have already slowed down first-class mail delivery and I expect them to quietly stop postmarking mail.

November, December and January is probably going to be brutal. Be ready!

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