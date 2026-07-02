Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Dianne's avatar
Dianne
Jul 2

Accountability, something that he who desecrates the Resolute Desk has never been held to. I look forward to the day that lawyers like Robbie Kaplan will persevere and find him accountable!

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James Hildebrand's avatar
James Hildebrand
Jul 2

Your clear-eyed legal analysis is always on target!

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