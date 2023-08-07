The Week Ahead
August 6, 2023
We are well into hot indictment summer. The idea that with all of the evidence of criminal wrongdoing that’s been made public, any question could remain about whether Donald Trump has any place in the leadership of our nation is just mind boggling. But when the news is such a constant barrage, it could be hard for people to step back for long enough to …
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