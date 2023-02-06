The Week Ahead
February 5, 2023
One thing I’d bet we can all agree on heading into the new week is that no one, and especially not former Trump cabinet secretaries who likely have future political ambitions, should be able to get away with whitewashing what happened on January 6, calling it a “peaceful transition” of power. But that’s exactly what happened during an interview Trump’s …
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