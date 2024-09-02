The Week Ahead
September 1, 2024
This week we’re back to full speed ahead on the former president’s legal woes. It’s always been clear that he understands winning the election—with the prospect of the overbroad presidential immunity the Supreme Court has become so eager to endow him with—is his only real hope of putting off the criminal prosecutions he is facing. The legal issues and t…
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