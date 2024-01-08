The Week Ahead
January 7, 2024
There is our first “Week Ahead” written in 2024, and I need to confess that I’m still in fear of slipping and writing 2023. In an era where I can’t remember the last time I had to write a check, I just know it’s coming, and I’ll mea culpa in advance now for the inevitable moment when that happens.
Trump’s Presidential Immunity Defense Appeal
This week, th…
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