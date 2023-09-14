The Tortoise and the Hare of Criminal Cases
Tonight we focus on two very different issues that will substantially impact the prosecutions against Donald Trump in Florida and in Georgia. There is no set timeline on the first issue. It involves whether the district court in the Mar-a-Lago case will hold a Garcia hearing—which involves whether lawyers have conflicts of interest that could prevent th…
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