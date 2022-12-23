The Report
A few minutes before 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday evening, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol issued its final report. It is 845 pages long, comprised of the executive summary we saw on Monday, eight chapters, and four appendices.
The committee’s jurisdiction may not extend to indicting anyone, but it d…
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