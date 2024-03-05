The "Oathbreaking Insurrectionist"
As we were all waiting for the preordained decision from the Supreme Court that insurrectionist Donald Trump could remain on the ballot in Colorado, we got some news we didn’t know would break today. We learned that Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg had surrendered for processing on new charges brought by the Manhattan DA. The charges had previously been rumo…
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