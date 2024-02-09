The 14th Amendment Takes Center Stage
Today, Thursday February 8, 2024, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in the 14th Amendment disqualification case. Donald Trump, the petitioner, asked the Court to restore his place on Colorado’s primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court removed him from it in December, finding Trump had engaged in insurrection, which made him ineligible under Sectio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.