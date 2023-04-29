The North Carolina Supreme Court Signs Off on a Political Gerrymander
We’ve talked about the North Carolina gerrymandering case, also called the independent state legislature theory case, that the Supreme Court is considering this term and how the Court’s continued jurisdiction was compromised when the North Carolina Supreme Court suddenly reopened proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court has jurisdiction to hear only final de…
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