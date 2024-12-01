The New Matt Gaetz
It’s tempting to look at Trump’s announcement that he will appoint Kash Patel to be director of the FBI as just another attempt at trolling. Trump loves drama. Patel comes with a lot of baggage and so many detractors that much of the initial reaction is that he is not confirmable in the Senate.
It’s hard to believe Trump would nominate Patel just to watc…
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