The Most Important Things About Project 2025
This morning I experienced something we’ve talked about: a friend, a likely voter who is an undecided independent and who had never heard of Project 2025 when it came up in conversation this morning. I stopped myself just short of saying, “what do you mean you haven’t heard about it?” took a deep breath, and thought, what is the most important thing I c…
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