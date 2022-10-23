The January 6 Committee Lays Out A Conspiracy
Will DOJ take them up on it?
We’ve been discussing, with good reason, the mounting legal problems the former president faces. It’s not just DOJ’s Big Lie/Insurrection investigation, it’s Mar-a-Lago, and it’s the possibility of contempt if Trump fails to comply with a Congressional subpoena. His company goes to trial this coming week, he faces a February trial in the E. Jean Carroll…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.