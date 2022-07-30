Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Conspiracy!

Understanding the basics (with chickens)
Joyce Vance's avatar
Joyce Vance
Jul 30, 2022
∙ Paid

When I read the Washington Post’s July 26 reporting, confirming that Trump is a subject of DOJ’s investigation, for the first time, I knew it was time to take a look-see at the basics of a conspiracy charge.

We’re going to focus on the general conspiracy statute, 18 USC 371. This is the statute prosecutors could use to charge both a conspiracy to defrau…

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