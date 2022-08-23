The Hotel Georgia
I promised you a focus on Georgia this week. Here’s one you may not have been expecting. Truth be told, I don’t drink a lot. I’m on the short side, and my husband, Bob, has always characterized me as a cheap date when it comes to alcohol. But I do enjoy a refreshing drink at the end of a long day, so I was happy when Bob handed me a “Hotel Georgia” last…
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