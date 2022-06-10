The First January 6 Committee Hearing
June 9, 2022
The First Hearing
We can all exhale. The January 6 committee outdid itself tonight. They avoided political theater. It was a tight presentation of key facts and compelling evidence that exceeded my expectations (even though I’m a huge fan of Tim Heaphy, my former Obama-era U.S. Attorney colleague, who heads the committee’s staff). We’ll have to wait to s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.