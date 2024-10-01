The Dobbs of Voting Rights
“Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for president,” writes the NYT editorial board as it enumerates the dangers of another Donald Trump presidency. “It is hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump. He has proved himself morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good…
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