The Democracy Index: Launched!
This morning, we launched The Democracy Index over on The Contrarian Substack. It’s a true team effort, with lots of people working on it behind the scenes to help get this right.
We’re here to help you combat outrage fatigue and see past the bright shiny things Trump throws left and right every day, so you can understand what matters most: the signific…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.