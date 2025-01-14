The Democracy Index & The Contrarian
We live in an era where much of our news, our politics, and our daily interactions have fallen into tribalism. Instead of acquiring information—facts—about issues, and thinking about how to interpret them and what they mean, increasingly, people adopt the view of their tribe.
Not long ago, one of my students told me she became hooked on law and politics …
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