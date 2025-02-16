The Courts Aren’t The Cavalry; We Are
So, what are WE going to do?
Lots of people are talking about early wins in court. I wanted to take a moment to clarify exactly what we are looking at.
If you’re one of the stalwarts who makes it through the newsletter every day, you probably already know what I’m going to say. Yes, pro-democracy forces are winning in just about every case that has been filed so far. But these cases…
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