Thank You For Being Here
It’s been almost five months since I started Civil Discourse. When I launched, I felt pretty confident my Mom would subscribe, and probably a couple of my close girlfriends. Beyond that, I had no plans.
And yet, today I’m writing to thank the tens of thousands of you who signed up for my newsletter--our newsletter. I’m so glad and so grateful that you’re…
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