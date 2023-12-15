Taking A Moment
Some days you just need to take a moment for yourself. Today was one of those days for me, and I did precisely that this afternoon when things cleared up at work.
I’ve discussed my loved of cheesy holiday romance movies before—today I watched Eight Gifts, a-Hanukkah themed movie, while I put together our new tinsel Christmas tree together. I’m not partic…
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