Substack Notes?
Welcome to Notes
Substack, the website that sends my newsletter straight into your inbox, has a new, Twitter-like but no-drama social media hot spot called Notes. I’ve just started learning my way around, and am liking it so far. It feels informal and fun. Like showing up at a party where you know most of the people and the ones you don’t are eager to me…
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