Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Truscha Quatrone's avatar
Truscha Quatrone
6h

It’s a little late, he has already made his false speech ad the media has covered to nauseam. I would to suggest that senator Warner advise who the US senate is going to stop the war, stop ICE, stop the corruption, and fight back. Rehashing what has already taken place is useless. How do we move forward?

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
6h

Joyce - I have two questions:

- How can right thinking Americans, Democrat and Republican, counteract this continuing election slander of Trump?

- How can we get (impose on?) the Supreme Court to 1) adopt 25 year term limits, 2) set a maximum age of 75, and 3) adopt an ethics policy that has teeth and requires periodic reaffirmations?

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