Foreign adversaries routinely seek to influence U.S. elections. They spread disinformation, amplify political divisions, intimidate voters, incite violence, and attempt to undermine Americans’ confidence in democratic institutions. But what those adversaries have not done, according to repeated public, unclassified assessments from the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and bipartisan state election officials, is alter vote totals, hack voting machines to change election outcomes, or compromise the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner understands these issues like few other people. He serves as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In the wake of Donald Trump’s speech to the country last week, he reminded us that the clearest pattern across recent elections is not successful vote manipulation—it’s sustained influence operations, aided and abetted by domestic actors, designed to convince Americans that their elections cannot be trusted.

Senator Warner joins us today at 12:45 pm for a Substack Live. We cannot let Trump get away with a speech full of lies and distorted truths when our elections are at stake. Facts matter. Conspiracy theories about stolen elections cannot become a pretext for weakening our democratic system. There is no better way to fight back than with knowledge and understanding.

Drop your questions for us here, and make a note to join us at 12:45.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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