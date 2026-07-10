Next week, Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer will have his confirmation hearing to be the next Attorney General of the United States. Today, Friday, at 5:30 pm ET, Mimi Rocah joins us for a Substack live to discuss Blanche’s nomination. Mimi worked with and supervised Blanche during her tenure in the office. No one better to help us understand what’s at stake here.

Leave your questions in the chat and we’ll see you later today for a robust discussion of why Blanche is manifestly unsuited to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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