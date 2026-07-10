Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Flam1ngo's avatar
Flam1ngo
6d

Question: There are NY ethics complaints pending against the Acting AG which allege serious violations. Is there any likelihood that these complaints will lead to any appropriate action against this NY licensed attorney? (I note that other attorneys have been disbarred for much less serious offenses.)

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Bob Mack's avatar
Bob Mack
6d

Does Blanche accept the felonies Trump committed as valid convictions?

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