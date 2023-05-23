Standing Up to the Bully, Again
Last night, I speculated that we might learn whether E. Jean Carroll intended to sue Trump, again, for defaming her during CNN’s recent town hall, sometime this week. It didn’t take long.
Today, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, wrote to advise the judge in her remaining case in New York, referred to as Carroll I, that “Carroll has moved to amend her com…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.