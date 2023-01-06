Stand up to the bully
Before we get to the serious stuff: If you’re like me and saw the video of AOC talking intently with Republican congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), purveyor of the big lie, on the first day of failed voting to select a new speaker of the House, you may have wondered what they were discussing so seriously. Now we get a delightfully bad take on what that conve…
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