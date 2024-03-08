SOTU: Let Biden be Biden
Joe Biden defied all expectations Thursday night. We’ll get to that in a minute.
While Thursday was the State of the Union address, it was also a milestone on the way to Monday’s E. Jean Carroll Day for all who celebrate. It was the demise of Trump’s last-ditch effort to stave off the requirement that he file an appeal bond to guarantee he will pay the …
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