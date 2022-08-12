Some Happy Chicken News
While we wait to see if the Judge will unseal and publicly release the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago, I thought I’d share the happy news that I’ve named some of the chickens! Not the older group, we’re still debating the merits of all of the fabulous names you suggested, but the three younger ones, who are all under a week old and are the last o…
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