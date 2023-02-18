So, about the chickens...
I promised you chicken coop updates. Here’s the first installment. (Since I know not everyone is a fan, I’ll make sure to title them clearly so you can opt out if chickens aren’t your thing. But truly, there is nothing more relaxing than watching a small pack of chickens scratching around in search of bugs. If you were a dinosaur fan as a kid, they answ…
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