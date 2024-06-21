SCOTUS. Today's Cases and What Comes Next. How about a side of religion with your public school education?
Thursday morning, the Supreme Court issued decisions in four cases, none of them involving Donald Trump. Nor were any of the other high profile cases we’ve been following on the docket this morning. That means cases about the power of administrative agencies, whether it’s constitutional to make it a crime for someone under a domestic protection order to…
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