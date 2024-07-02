SCOTUS: Actually, Presidents Are Kings
“With fear for our democracy, I dissent.” With these words, Justice Sonia Sotomayor concluded her dissent from the majority opinion in Trump v. U.S. She was joined by Justices Jackson and Kagan. She is right.
In today’s decision, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court told us in no uncertain terms who they are, and I believe them. Their decision …
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