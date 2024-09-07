Saturday Night
Just a quick note from me tonight—I’ve been in Austin for the amazing Texas Tribune Festival, a celebration of non-profit journalism where thousands of people get together for three days of fascinating panels. You may have heard a little bit about it—Liz Cheney announced her Dad was voting for Kamala Harris here earlier this week!
I had the great good fo…
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