Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Lea Emmett's avatar
Lea Emmett
7m

We are all better off - and better informed - because of you. Thank you.

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Mariann Stephens's avatar
Mariann Stephens
8m

Joyce, you're the best! I'm glad you're taking a day off!

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