Saturday Night
I started a little early spring clean-up down at the coop today. Also, a little maintenance, like replacing the water bar that feeds a constant supply of clean water in from our rain barrel for the girls. It’s been out of commission after developing a crack during the winter freeze, and I’m not a whiz at fixing this kind of thing, so it’s going to take …
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