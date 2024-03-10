Saturday
I made it home from a week on the West Coast for some speaking engagements despite a delayed flight that left me stranded in Atlanta overnight before I finally made it home on Saturday. My welcoming committee was led by Pickles. They seemed glad to see me.
Toot, who has started laying really beautiful blue eggs was there too. She’s very proud of herself.
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