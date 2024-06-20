Roger Stone Gets Tricked
Last week we discussed reporter Lauren Windsor’s secret recordings of Justice and Mrs. Alito at a Supreme Court Historical Society dinner. Today, Windsor and a colleague were back. They taped Roger Stone, who, ironically, has called himself a “dirty trickster” and an “agent provocateur,” discussing tactics to return Trump to the White House whether he w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.