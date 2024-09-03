Registering High School Voters
Two weeks ago, Friday night’s guest for “Five Questions with" was Laura Brill and her mission to make voter registration accessible at high schools across the country. The conversation was so timely and so important that I’ve taken it out from behind the paywall so that everyone has access to this information as millions of high school students return t…
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