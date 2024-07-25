Registered
Tonight, sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, President Biden told us that history is in our hands. In a speech that registered, at least with Democrats, he told us in plain language what matters the most: Donald Trump is a singular threat to our democracy.
That is a fact we live with, as difficult as it is, until this election is over. …
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