The Week Ahead
July 20, 2024
President Biden: "I believe it is in the interest of my party and the country to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president." He followed up minutes later endorsing Kamala Harris. He is a splendid man, a splendid human being, and will go down in history as one of our most important presidents. I am profoundly sad that he is out …
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