Read This: Checking Your Voter Registration Right Now Is Essential!
You would think that it would be enough to register to vote. But it’s not. In 2016, my neighbor, Jim, a noted election law and voting rights lawyer in Alabama, who had been involved in just about every significant election case in the state for decades, showed up at his polling place to vote. He learned when he arrived, that he was on the inactive voter…
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