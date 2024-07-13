Project 2025 Says What?
My podcast sisters Jill, Kim, & Barb weigh in
I’m taking today off for the start of early festivities for my birthday. The actual day is still over a week off, but I’m a big believer in stretching out these celebrations to ridiculous lengths.
But I do want to leave you with a segment from the #SistersInLaw Podcast that dropped this morning. If you’re here at Civil Discourse, you’ve probably listened…
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