Presidential Immunity
Today, we focus on Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court after Judge Chutkan denied his motion to dismiss the Special Counsel’s election interference case, claiming he has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution as a former president. It was a sobering experience, even with a Court that has shown a propensity to abandon first principles, precedent, hi…
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